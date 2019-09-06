Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ring Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Since Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) and Ring Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) are part of the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cross Timbers Royalty Trust 12 7.70 N/A 1.27 8.81 Ring Energy Inc. 4 0.67 N/A 0.23 10.89

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and Ring Energy Inc. Ring Energy Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Cross Timbers Royalty Trust. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cross Timbers Royalty Trust 0.00% 88% 74.1% Ring Energy Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.3%

Volatility and Risk

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.87 and its 13.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ring Energy Inc.’s 38.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.38 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 12.7% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares and 82.2% of Ring Energy Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.5% of Ring Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cross Timbers Royalty Trust 0.72% -9.82% -7.76% -8.36% -25.57% 2.38% Ring Energy Inc. -5.04% -27.3% -51.49% -59.03% -80.13% -51.77%

For the past year Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had bullish trend while Ring Energy Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust beats Ring Energy Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Ring Energy, Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and Kansas, the United States. As of December 31, 2016, its proved reserves consisted of approximately 27.7 million barrel of oil equivalent. The company also owns interests in 32,663 net developed and undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, and 20,490 net developed and undeveloped acres in Reeves and Culberson counties, Texas; and 14,549 net developed and undeveloped acres in Kansas. It primarily sells its oil and natural gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. The company was formerly known as Transglobal Mining Corp. and changed its name to Ring Energy, Inc. in March 2008. Ring Energy, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.