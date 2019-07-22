Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) to pay $0.07 on Aug 14, 2019; TrueCar, Inc. (TRUE) Covered By 0 Bulls

Among 5 analysts covering TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. TrueCar has $10 highest and $7 lowest target. $8.83’s average target is 70.79% above currents $5.17 stock price. TrueCar had 7 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform” on Friday, February 15. The rating was downgraded by JMP Securities on Friday, February 15 to “Hold”. FBR Capital downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $9.5 target in Friday, February 15 report. The stock of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Craig Hallum. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, February 19. See TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) latest ratings:

25/03/2019 Broker: Benchmark Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Sell Reinitiate

19/02/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $7 Maintain

15/02/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Hold Downgrade

15/02/2019 Broker: Craig Hallum Rating: Hold New Target: $10 Downgrade

15/02/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $16.5 New Target: $9.5 Downgrade

15/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform Downgrade

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) is expected to pay $0.07 on Aug 14, 2019. (NYSE:CRT) shareholders before Jul 30, 2019 will receive the $0.07 dividend. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s current price of $11.57 translates into 0.58% yield. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s dividend has Jul 31, 2019 as record date. Jul 19, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.57. About 9,914 shares traded. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) has declined 9.82% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical CRT News: 20/04/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares April Cash Distribution; 18/05/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares May Cash Distribution; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cross Timbers Royalty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRT); 19/03/2018 Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares March Cash Distribution

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $69.42 million. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits interests in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma. It has a 9.12 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares while 4 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 524,871 shares or 3.87% more from 505,333 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technology stated it has 0% in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT). 16,931 were reported by Wells Fargo Communication Mn. Jpmorgan Chase Company has 0% invested in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) for 900 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Co invested 0% in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT). Morgan Stanley has 36,461 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Natl Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) for 29,774 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd (Trc) holds 78 shares. Fairfield Bush invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) for 11 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag owns 20,980 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Manhattan reported 0% of its portfolio in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT). California Employees Retirement Sys holds 20,900 shares. Barclays Plc holds 0% or 3 shares. Mraz Amerine stated it has 130,386 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.54, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold TrueCar, Inc. shares while 13 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 96.04 million shares or 0.46% more from 95.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0% in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE). Wexford Cap L P stated it has 0.19% in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE). Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 101,848 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 17,357 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Research Ltd Company (Trc) invested 0% in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE). Goldman Sachs owns 722,446 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hbk L P reported 0% stake. Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0% in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE). Numerixs Invest Technology Incorporated has 24,200 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas Inc accumulated 38,512 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc accumulated 505,070 shares or 0% of the stock. Amalgamated Retail Bank invested 0% in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE). Credit Suisse Ag holds 81,446 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 130,290 shares. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 47,584 shares.

