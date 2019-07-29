Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) to pay $0.07 on Aug 14, 2019; Shorts at Mdu Resources Group (holding CO (MDU) Lowered By 12.44%

Mdu Resources Group Inc (holding CO (NYSE:MDU) had a decrease of 12.44% in short interest. MDU’s SI was 2.93 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 12.44% from 3.35 million shares previously. With 1.02M avg volume, 3 days are for Mdu Resources Group Inc (holding CO (NYSE:MDU)’s short sellers to cover MDU’s short positions. The SI to Mdu Resources Group Inc (holding CO’s float is 1.51%. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $25.9. About 624,578 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 9.92% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q OPER REV. $976.3M; 30/05/2018 – MDU Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 EPS; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY,; 23/04/2018 – MDU Resources Group Acquires Operations Of Teevin & Fischer Quarry, LLC; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES – TEEVIN & FISCHER WILL BECOME PART OF KNIFE RIVER CORP, A UNIT OF CO; 07/03/2018 MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Seminar; 20/04/2018 – DJ MDU Resources Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDU)

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) is expected to pay $0.07 on Aug 14, 2019. (NYSE:CRT) shareholders before Jul 30, 2019 will receive the $0.07 dividend. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s current price of $11.15 translates into 0.60% yield. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s dividend has Jul 31, 2019 as record date. Jul 19, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.15. About 16,169 shares traded or 15.15% up from the average. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) has declined 9.82% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical CRT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Cross Timbers Royalty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRT); 20/04/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares April Cash Distribution; 18/05/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares May Cash Distribution; 19/03/2018 Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares March Cash Distribution

MDU Resources Group, Inc. engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.13 billion. The firm operates through Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services divisions. It has a 18.75 P/E ratio. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $140,250 activity. SPARBY DAVID M also bought $77,250 worth of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) on Thursday, March 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold MDU Resources Group, Inc. shares while 89 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 128.34 million shares or 0.23% more from 128.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 179,654 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.08% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Huntington Bank accumulated 6,651 shares or 0% of the stock. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 33,297 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 193,034 shares. Ameriprise Finance invested in 529,464 shares. Pnc Service Group Inc has invested 0% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). New York State Common Retirement Fund has 337,400 shares. Massachusetts Ma owns 25,903 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 40,707 were accumulated by City Hldgs Com. Massachusetts-based Geode Capital has invested 0.02% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0% or 36,229 shares. Moody Bank Division reported 757 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 29,197 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% or 4,638 shares in its portfolio.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $66.90 million. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits interests in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma. It has a 8.79 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares while 4 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 524,871 shares or 3.87% more from 505,333 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Tech Ltd holds 20,980 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT). 10,496 were reported by Fairfield Bush And. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 0% in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT). 11 are held by Royal Financial Bank Of Canada. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 900 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT). Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) reported 78 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De reported 29,774 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System owns 20,900 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fmr Lc accumulated 144,991 shares or 0% of the stock. First Manhattan reported 1,000 shares. 130,386 were accumulated by Mraz Amerine Associate. Barclays Public Limited Co reported 0% stake.