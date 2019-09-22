Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) to pay $0.05 on Oct 15, 2019; Sempra Energy (SRE) Covered By 2 Bulls

Among 4 analysts covering Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Sempra Energy has $16200 highest and $13200 lowest target. $146.25’s average target is 2.83% above currents $142.22 stock price. Sempra Energy had 9 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, September 6. The stock of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 16 with “Equal-Weight”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, March 28 report. See Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) latest ratings:

06/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $156.0000 New Target: $162.0000 Maintain

16/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $144.0000 New Target: $141.0000 Maintain

13/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $142.0000 Initiates Coverage On

25/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $132.0000 New Target: $142.0000 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $131.0000 New Target: $132.0000 Maintain

15/04/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $137 New Target: $140 Maintain

28/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $132 New Target: $134 Maintain

26/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) is expected to pay $0.05 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:CRT) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s current price of $9.40 translates into 0.52% yield. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Sep 20, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.51% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $9.4. About 25,223 shares traded or 5.96% up from the average. CroS Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) has declined 25.57% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CRT News: 19/03/2018 Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares March Cash Distribution; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cross Timbers Royalty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRT); 20/04/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares April Cash Distribution; 18/05/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares May Cash Distribution

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $56.40 million. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits interests in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma. It has a 7.87 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.5 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 3 investors sold CroS Timbers Royalty Trust shares while 5 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 496,538 shares or 5.40% less from 524,871 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo And Co Mn holds 19,077 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Manhattan Com reported 1,000 shares stake. The California-based Mraz Amerine And Associates has invested 0.49% in CroS Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 0% of its portfolio in CroS Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT). Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in CroS Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT). Fairfield Bush And has invested 0.04% in CroS Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT). Bancorp Of America Corp De reported 0% in CroS Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 20,637 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Co invested 0% in CroS Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in CroS Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT). Fmr Ltd Com owns 144,991 shares.

The stock increased 1.00% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $142.22. About 1.73 million shares traded or 22.60% up from the average. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – UNIT SIGNED A LONG-TERM CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES DE MÉXICO S. FOR ABOUT 50 PCT OF FACILITY’S STORAGE AND SEND-OUT CAPACITY; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY REAFFIRMS YR ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Announces Executive Appointments; 13/04/2018 – Moody´s Affirms lEnova’s Ratings and Changes Outlook to Stable; 08/03/2018 – Texas Regulators Approve Sempra’s $9.45 Billion Oncor Buyout; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Appoints Joseph Householder as Chief Operating Officer, Effective May 1; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Prologis; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes San Diego Gas & Electric’s Rating Outlook to Negative from Stable; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Names Trevor Mihalik as CFO, Succeeding Jeffery Martin; 22/05/2018 – SoCalGas Declares Preferred Dividends

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, engages in energy business worldwide. The company has market cap of $39.05 billion. The companyÂ’s San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment transmits and distributes electricity and/or natural gas. It has a 20.48 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had approximately 1.4 million electric meters and 878,000 natural gas meters.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold Sempra Energy shares while 178 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 240.84 million shares or 0.40% less from 241.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrow Financial Corporation invested 0.04% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Ci Invs Inc owns 717,570 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited holds 0.75% or 1,600 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, South Dakota Invest Council has 0.05% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 15,942 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Rhumbline Advisers owns 431,532 shares. Mechanics Bancorp Trust Department has 0.11% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 3,445 shares. Conning has 0.02% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 4,505 shares. Oregon-based Northwest Counselors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.1% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Wesbanco National Bank & Trust invested in 0.02% or 2,566 shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd Co reported 343,331 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. First Allied Advisory reported 4,504 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 3,039 shares. State Street reported 14.22 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 4.30 million shares.

