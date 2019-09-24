Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) and Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) and Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cross Timbers Royalty Trust 11 7.10 N/A 1.27 8.81 Noble Corporation plc 2 0.39 N/A -3.28 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and Noble Corporation plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and Noble Corporation plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cross Timbers Royalty Trust 0.00% 88% 74.1% Noble Corporation plc 0.00% -19% -8.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.87 beta indicates that Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is 13.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Noble Corporation plc has a 2.48 beta and it is 148.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and Noble Corporation plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cross Timbers Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Noble Corporation plc 2 0 0 1.00

Noble Corporation plc on the other hand boasts of a $1.13 average target price and a -34.87% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 12.7% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.2% of Noble Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Noble Corporation plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cross Timbers Royalty Trust 0.72% -9.82% -7.76% -8.36% -25.57% 2.38% Noble Corporation plc 6.7% 20.54% -12.55% -32.63% -61.55% -14.89%

For the past year Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had bullish trend while Noble Corporation plc had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Cross Timbers Royalty Trust beats Noble Corporation plc.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units. As of February 23, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 28 offshore drilling units consisted of 14 drill ships, and semisubmersibles and 14 jack ups. Noble Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.