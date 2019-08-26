Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has 12.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 55.07% institutional ownership for its competitors. 1% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.71% of all Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cross Timbers Royalty Trust 0.00% 88.00% 74.10% Industry Average 91.93% 19.03% 16.78%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cross Timbers Royalty Trust N/A 12 8.81 Industry Average 894.97M 973.58M 10.07

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cross Timbers Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.25 1.86 2.41 2.52

The competitors have a potential upside of 37.99%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cross Timbers Royalty Trust 0.72% -9.82% -7.76% -8.36% -25.57% 2.38% Industry Average 5.42% 7.05% 13.42% 17.58% 21.92% 29.54%

For the past year Cross Timbers Royalty Trust was less bullish than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.87 shows that Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is 13.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s competitors have beta of 1.77 which is 76.90% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s rivals show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.