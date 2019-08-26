Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies, competing one another.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has 12.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 55.07% institutional ownership for its competitors. 1% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.71% of all Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cross Timbers Royalty Trust
|0.00%
|88.00%
|74.10%
|Industry Average
|91.93%
|19.03%
|16.78%
Valuation and Earnings
The following data compares Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cross Timbers Royalty Trust
|N/A
|12
|8.81
|Industry Average
|894.97M
|973.58M
|10.07
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Cross Timbers Royalty Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.25
|1.86
|2.41
|2.52
The competitors have a potential upside of 37.99%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cross Timbers Royalty Trust
|0.72%
|-9.82%
|-7.76%
|-8.36%
|-25.57%
|2.38%
|Industry Average
|5.42%
|7.05%
|13.42%
|17.58%
|21.92%
|29.54%
For the past year Cross Timbers Royalty Trust was less bullish than its competitors.
Risk & Volatility
A beta of 0.87 shows that Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is 13.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s competitors have beta of 1.77 which is 76.90% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s rivals show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.