Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Holder Eagle Boston Investment Management Cut Its Position by $543,438 as Valuation Rose; Adobe (ADBE) Stock Value Rose While Efg Asset Management Americas Has Trimmed by $1.18 Million Its Stake

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare Inc (CCRN) by 34.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 77,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.57% . The institutional investor held 148,120 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, down from 225,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cross Country Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $388.97M market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $10.34. About 91,848 shares traded. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) has declined 18.26% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CCRN News: 02/05/2018 – Cross Country Healthcare 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 06/04/2018 – Cross-country skiing-Bjoergen brings curtain down on golden career; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cross Country Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCRN); 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Management LLC Exits Cross Country Health; 24/05/2018 – Cross Country Health at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 10/05/2018 – Heartland Advisors Incorporated Buys Into Cross Country Health; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 21/04/2018 – Warriors Build Friendships at Cross-Country Skiing Event; 17/05/2018 – Cross Country Health Access Event Set By Benchmark for May. 24

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 20.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp sold 4,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 17,351 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, down from 21,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.52B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $5.82 during the last trading session, reaching $291.53. About 1.25 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251; 27/03/2018 – Infogroup Announces Data Integration with Adobe Audience Marketplace; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5; 09/04/2018 – Adobe Launches Spark With Premium Features for Every Student, Free of Charge; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 21/03/2018 – Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold CCRN shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 32.99 million shares or 7.65% more from 30.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN). Sector Pension Board reported 0% in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN). Eagle Boston Investment has invested 0.46% in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN). Blackrock invested 0% of its portfolio in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN). Td Asset, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 45,217 shares. 141,040 were accumulated by Wells Fargo Company Mn. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) for 36,200 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Gp invested in 0% or 17,596 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 81,100 shares. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN). 254,390 were accumulated by Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Citadel Lc reported 71,730 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability invested 0% in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN). 10,652 were accumulated by State Bank Of Montreal Can. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN).

More notable recent Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Cross Country Healthcare to Attend J.P. Morgan’s 37th Annual Healthcare Conference – Business Wire” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Cross Country Healthcare Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cross Country Healthcare To Acquire Assets of Advantage RN – Business Wire” with publication date: June 13, 2017.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 45.84 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artisan Prtn Lp has invested 0.1% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, King Luther Capital Corp has 2.28% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Vision Cap Management stated it has 17,314 shares or 1.28% of all its holdings. Lourd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Capital Intl invested 0.08% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Alpha Windward stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Trb Advisors LP holds 0.32% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 4,000 shares. 493 are held by Svcs. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Westpac Banking accumulated 95,920 shares. Private Advisor Grp Lc holds 0.1% or 19,078 shares in its portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 96 shares. Amica Mutual Ins Communications invested in 14,009 shares. Moreover, Associated Banc has 0.05% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Nomura Inc owns 26,586 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.