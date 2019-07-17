Crosby Company Of New Hampshire Position in Resmed (RMD) Increased as Share Price Rose; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Value Rose, Hills Bank & Trust Company Lifted by $313,866 Its Stake

Crosby Company Of New Hampshire Llc increased its stake in Resmed Inc (RMD) by 19.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosby Company Of New Hampshire Llc bought 18,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,383 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.68M, up from 94,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosby Company Of New Hampshire Llc who had been investing in Resmed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $123.37. About 360,401 shares traded. ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has risen 10.45% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RMD News: 06/04/2018 – Company Profile for ResMed; 25/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–CPAP/BIPAP Masks – ResMed – 36C24818Q0300; 22/04/2018 – Resmed Target Price Lifted 7.6% to A$99.50/Share by Morgan Stanley; 03/05/2018 – ResMed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Lifted 19% to A$14.36/Share by Morgans; 22/05/2018 – ResMed Studies Show Remote Monitoring and Automated Resupply Improve Adherence to PAP Therapy; 24/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–VPAP, ResMed AirCurve 10 ST-A – 36C24818Q0541; 23/04/2018 – DJ ResMed Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RMD); 26/04/2018 – RESMED 3Q REV. $591.6M, EST. $574.6M; 26/04/2018 – RESMED INC RMD.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 57.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company bought 5,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,287 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $879,000, up from 10,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $57.62. About 11.50 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video); 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold RMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 94.17 million shares or 5.09% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). City Holdings stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). 28,700 are owned by Pittenger And Anderson. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 425,514 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 127 shares. Fairpointe Capital Ltd Liability Com has 2,010 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership reported 0% stake. 8,626 are held by Intrust Natl Bank Na. The Japan-based Asset One Co has invested 0.04% in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). 9,865 are held by Asset Mngmt Inc. Pennsylvania-based Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.02% or 185,460 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Group Nv accumulated 44,573 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Congress Asset Mngmt Company Ma reported 879,466 shares stake. Pictet Asset holds 0.02% in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) or 75,506 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $1.49 million activity. Sandercock Brett sold $276,900 worth of stock or 3,000 shares. $646,330 worth of stock was sold by Farrell Michael J. on Monday, February 11. Hollingshead James sold 1,600 shares worth $152,144.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 343,142 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 1.28 million shares. Fort Point Prtn Ltd Liability Company reported 7,976 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. New York-based Arrowgrass Capital Ptnrs (Us) Lp has invested 0.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Andra Ap invested in 0.22% or 138,300 shares. Jupiter Asset Management holds 786,591 shares or 1.37% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Boston Common Asset Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.12% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 322,455 are held by Stephens Ar. Malaga Cove Limited Co stated it has 1.04% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 4,247 were reported by Mcgowan Grp Inc Asset Mgmt. Reliant Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 16,140 shares. Rodgers Brothers holds 7,317 shares. New York-based Miller Howard Invests has invested 2.27% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Zwj Invest Counsel owns 641,505 shares for 2.85% of their portfolio. Cambridge Advsr reported 0.6% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9,294 shares to 62,997 shares, valued at $6.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.