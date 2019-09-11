Crosby Company Of New Hampshire Increases Stake in Resmed (RMD); Eog Res (EOG) Holder Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Has Lifted Holding by $2.40 Million

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 55.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc bought 25,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 70,560 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72M, up from 45,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $81.09. About 2.69 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Crosby Company Of New Hampshire Llc increased its stake in Resmed Inc (RMD) by 19.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosby Company Of New Hampshire Llc bought 18,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.22% . The institutional investor held 112,383 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.68M, up from 94,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosby Company Of New Hampshire Llc who had been investing in Resmed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $133.91. About 431,160 shares traded. ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has risen 22.98% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.98% the S&P500. Some Historical RMD News: 26/04/2018 – RESMED 3Q ADJ. EPS $0.92, EST. $0.84; 29/03/2018 – Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited vs ResMed Limited | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 26/04/2018 – RESMED INC RMD.N – QTRLY GROSS PROFIT $344.3 MLN VS $299.7 MLN; 09/03/2018 – ResMed Ltd vs Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited | FWD Entered | 03/08/2018; 02/05/2018 – ResMed Presenting at Conference May 16; 26/04/2018 – ResMed 3Q Adj EPS 92c; 03/05/2018 – ResMed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 11/05/2018 – Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited vs ResMed Limited | FWD Entered | 05/11/2018; 26/04/2018 – ResMed Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – ResMed To Acquire HEALTHCAREfirst, A Cloud-based Software And Services Provider For Home Health And Hospice Agencies

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold RMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 94.17 million shares or 5.09% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement System Et Al owns 24,500 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 327,155 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) for 481 shares. Earnest Prns Lc holds 61 shares. Guardian Life Company Of America reported 413 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Intrust State Bank Na has 8,626 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Financial Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) for 2,154 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa, a France-based fund reported 9,772 shares. Marsico Capital owns 24,404 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 6.64 million shares. Pittenger & Anderson Incorporated holds 0.23% or 28,700 shares in its portfolio. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) for 27,142 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.05% or 11,900 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advisors has 0.04% invested in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) for 20,444 shares. Martin Currie Ltd holds 1.23% in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) or 169,151 shares.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 43,355 shares to 316,221 shares, valued at $8.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,810 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).