Crosby Company Of New Hampshire Holding in Resmed (RMD) Raised as Share Price Rose; Holder Banbury Partners Increased Fair Isaac (FICO) Position

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 4,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 124,404 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.79M, up from 119,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $354.39. About 14,346 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q ADJ EPS $1.54, EST. $1.37; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP FICO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.15, REV VIEW $996.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – FICO Announces Earnings of $1.03 per Share for Second Quarter Fiscal 2018; 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its lnfancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption; 20/04/2018 – DJ Fair Isaac Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FICO); 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Resignation Result of Begor’s Appointment as CEO of Equifax Inc; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q EPS $1.03; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP EPS $6.38; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Mark W. Begor Resigns From Board of Directors; 31/05/2018 – FICO Survey: UK Car Buyers Ready for Digital Financing – But Adoption Is Slow

Crosby Company Of New Hampshire Llc increased its stake in Resmed Inc (RMD) by 19.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosby Company Of New Hampshire Llc bought 18,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.22% . The institutional investor held 112,383 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.68M, up from 94,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosby Company Of New Hampshire Llc who had been investing in Resmed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $135.28. About 43,752 shares traded. ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has risen 22.98% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.98% the S&P500. Some Historical RMD News: 29/05/2018 – ResMed Transaction Is Expected to Be Finalized Before the End of the 1Q of FY19; 29/05/2018 – ResMed To Acquire HEALTHCAREfirst, A Cloud-based Software And Services Provider For Home Health And Hospice Agencies; 12/03/2018 – ResMed Ltd vs Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited | FWD Entered | 03/09/2018; 26/04/2018 – ResMed 3Q Net $110.1M; 22/04/2018 – Resmed Target Price Lifted 7.6% to A$99.50/Share by Morgan Stanley; 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Price Lifted 6.7% to A$12.75/Share by Credit Suisse; 25/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–CPAP/BIPAP Masks – ResMed – 36C24818Q0300; 27/04/2018 – RESMED INC RMD.AX : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO A$12.75 FROM A$11.95; RATING NEUTRAL; 26/04/2018 – ResMed 3Q Adj EPS 92c; 29/05/2018 – RESMED INC – TRANSACTION’S FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90 million and $345.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 102,330 shares to 221,678 shares, valued at $22.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) by 314,533 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 336,717 shares, and cut its stake in Cargurus Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finance Counselors Inc holds 0.01% or 1,133 shares in its portfolio. International Investors invested in 0.02% or 130,474 shares. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn reported 58,967 shares. 1,680 were reported by King Luther Mgmt Corp. Fred Alger Mgmt holds 67 shares. Los Angeles Cap And Equity Research has invested 0.12% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Wetherby Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 2,100 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Strs Ohio reported 1,426 shares. Fiera Capital Corp has 0.02% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) holds 12 shares. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Company reported 1,396 shares stake. Moreover, Boothbay Fund Limited Com has 0.08% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 2,900 shares. First Republic Invest holds 1,830 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Banbury Ptnrs Ltd holds 9.77% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 124,404 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 261,022 shares.