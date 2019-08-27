Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Cronos Group Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cronos Group Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Cronos Group Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00

Cronos Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 79.22% and an $19.75 consensus target price. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp on the other hand boasts of a $27.33 consensus target price and a 183.80% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is looking more favorable than Cronos Group Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cronos Group Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.35% and 14.8%. Cronos Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 48.28%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04%

For the past year Cronos Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.