Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)’s Financial Results Comparing With Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 5.35 N/A -2.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cronos Group Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cronos Group Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Cronos Group Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Cronos Group Inc.’s upside potential is 46.89% at a $20.33 consensus price target. On the other hand, Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 478.51% and its consensus price target is $14. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Seres Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Cronos Group Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cronos Group Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.35% and 61.9% respectively. Insiders owned 48.28% of Cronos Group Inc. shares. Competitively, Seres Therapeutics Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92% Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6%

For the past year Cronos Group Inc. has 32.92% stronger performance while Seres Therapeutics Inc. has -39.6% weaker performance.

Summary

Seres Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Cronos Group Inc.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.