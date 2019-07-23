Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)’s Financial Results Comparing With Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Both Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 10 13.95 N/A -1.94 0.00

Demonstrates Cronos Group Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cronos Group Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cronos Group Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 38.39% for Cronos Group Inc. with average target price of $20.33. Meanwhile, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $14, while its potential upside is 8.19%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Cronos Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.35% of Cronos Group Inc. shares and 90.6% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 48.28% of Cronos Group Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cronos Group Inc. -2.01% -3.99% -25.92% 77.19% 130.95% 45.81% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 13.21% 1.31% 50.21% 11.34% 68.22% 60.48%

For the past year Cronos Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Cronos Group Inc. beats Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.