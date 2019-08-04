Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

We are comparing Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 10.95 N/A -0.76 0.00

Demonstrates Cronos Group Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Cronos Group Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Cronos Group Inc.’s consensus price target is $20.33, while its potential upside is 46.89%. Competitively the consensus price target of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is $8, which is potential 47.33% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. seems more appealing than Cronos Group Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.35% of Cronos Group Inc. shares and 77.7% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares. Cronos Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 48.28%. Competitively, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has 2.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03%

For the past year Cronos Group Inc. has 32.92% stronger performance while Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has -27.03% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Cronos Group Inc. beats Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.