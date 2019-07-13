Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)’s Financial Results Comparing With Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

We are contrasting Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 2 14.34 N/A -7.16 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cronos Group Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cronos Group Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 158.6% -156.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Cronos Group Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Cronos Group Inc. is $20.33, with potential upside of 42.77%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.35% of Cronos Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.5% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Cronos Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 48.28%. Competitively, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has 4.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cronos Group Inc. -2.01% -3.99% -25.92% 77.19% 130.95% 45.81% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -28.87% -41.64% -88.95% -87.15% -88.39% -77.24%

For the past year Cronos Group Inc. had bullish trend while Outlook Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Cronos Group Inc. beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.