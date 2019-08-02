Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)’s Financial Results Comparing With Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS)

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Orgenesis Inc. 5 4.01 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cronos Group Inc. and Orgenesis Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Cronos Group Inc. and Orgenesis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 Orgenesis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cronos Group Inc. has a consensus price target of $20.33, and a 46.89% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.35% of Cronos Group Inc. shares and 4.2% of Orgenesis Inc. shares. About 48.28% of Cronos Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Orgenesis Inc. has 26.45% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92% Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43%

For the past year Cronos Group Inc. has 32.92% stronger performance while Orgenesis Inc. has -0.43% weaker performance.

Summary

Cronos Group Inc. beats Orgenesis Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.