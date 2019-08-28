Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)

We are comparing Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cronos Group Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88%

Analyst Recommendations

Cronos Group Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$19.75 is Cronos Group Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 77.77%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cronos Group Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.35% and 51.3% respectively. Insiders held 48.28% of Cronos Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, Novus Therapeutics Inc. has 2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92% Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32%

For the past year Cronos Group Inc. had bullish trend while Novus Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Cronos Group Inc. beats Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.