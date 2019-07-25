Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)’s Financial Results Comparing With Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

This is a contrast between Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 17 0.00 N/A -3.80 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cronos Group Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -451.3% -153.5%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Cronos Group Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

$20.33 is Cronos Group Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 35.80%. Competitively the average price target of Myovant Sciences Ltd. is $25, which is potential 234.67% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Myovant Sciences Ltd. appears more favorable than Cronos Group Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cronos Group Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.35% and 31.6%. 48.28% are Cronos Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cronos Group Inc. -2.01% -3.99% -25.92% 77.19% 130.95% 45.81% Myovant Sciences Ltd. -25.52% -35.45% -36.99% -29.12% -38.31% -17.67%

For the past year Cronos Group Inc. has 45.81% stronger performance while Myovant Sciences Ltd. has -17.67% weaker performance.

Summary

Cronos Group Inc. beats Myovant Sciences Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.