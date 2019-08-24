Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)’s Financial Results Comparing With Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)

We are comparing Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cronos Group Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cronos Group Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -92.2% -65.2%

Analyst Ratings

Cronos Group Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cronos Group Inc.’s average target price is $19.75, while its potential upside is 73.25%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cronos Group Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.35% and 17.9% respectively. Cronos Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 48.28%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 23.73% of Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92% Moleculin Biotech Inc. -5.22% -12.1% -18.05% -20.44% -35.72% 4.81%

For the past year Cronos Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Summary

Cronos Group Inc. beats Moleculin Biotech Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.