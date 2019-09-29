Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)’s Financial Results Comparing With Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

We will be comparing the differences between Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group Inc. 11 0.00 176.99M -0.03 0.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 94 0.00 6.28M -2.73 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cronos Group Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group Inc. 1,566,283,185.84% 0% 0% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6,675,879.66% -8.7% -8.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cronos Group Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cronos Group Inc. has an average price target of $18.33, and a 100.33% upside potential. On the other hand, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 76.79% and its average price target is $150.5. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Cronos Group Inc. seems more appealing than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.35% of Cronos Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.9% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 48.28% of Cronos Group Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11.33% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56%

For the past year Cronos Group Inc. has 32.92% stronger performance while Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -22.56% weaker performance.

Summary

Cronos Group Inc. beats Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.