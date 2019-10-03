Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Both Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group Inc. 11 0.00 176.99M -0.03 0.00 Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 15 -0.18 38.82M -1.96 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cronos Group Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cronos Group Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group Inc. 1,613,400,182.32% 0% 0% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 265,345,181.13% -31.7% -25.4%

Analyst Recommendations

Cronos Group Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Cronos Group Inc. is $18.33, with potential upside of 97.10%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cronos Group Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.35% and 82.8% respectively. 48.28% are Cronos Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -0.82% 10.16% 25.17% 31.54% -29.82% 32.6%

For the past year Cronos Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Cronos Group Inc. beats Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.