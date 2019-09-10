Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)’s Financial Results Comparing With Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN)

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Immuron Limited 5 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cronos Group Inc. and Immuron Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Immuron Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cronos Group Inc. and Immuron Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Immuron Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 68.37% for Cronos Group Inc. with consensus price target of $19.75.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cronos Group Inc. and Immuron Limited are owned by institutional investors at 9.35% and 3.06% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 48.28% of Cronos Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92% Immuron Limited 9.85% 23.53% -40.39% -53.76% -62.7% -38.45%

For the past year Cronos Group Inc. has 32.92% stronger performance while Immuron Limited has -38.45% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Cronos Group Inc. beats Immuron Limited.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The company markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellersÂ’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH and ASH. The company also has other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases. Immuron Limited has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) for the development of a Shigella vaccine; and Naval Medical Research Center for the testing of Travelan in cell lines of campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Blackburn North, Australia.