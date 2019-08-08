Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)’s Financial Results Comparing With IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cronos Group Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cronos Group Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Cronos Group Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cronos Group Inc.’s upside potential is 46.58% at a $20.33 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.35% of Cronos Group Inc. shares and 32.5% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. shares. About 48.28% of Cronos Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has 19.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46%

For the past year Cronos Group Inc. had bullish trend while IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Cronos Group Inc. beats IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.