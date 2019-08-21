Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

Since Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 149.06 N/A -4.65 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cronos Group Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Cronos Group Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cronos Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 68.09% and an $19.75 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cronos Group Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.35% and 24.7%. Insiders held 48.28% of Cronos Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2.5% are Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68%

For the past year Cronos Group Inc. has 32.92% stronger performance while Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has -25.68% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Cronos Group Inc. beats Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.