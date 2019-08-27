Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG)

Since Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 16 1524.12 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cronos Group Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Cronos Group Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$19.75 is Cronos Group Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 71.14%. Meanwhile, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s average target price is $27, while its potential upside is 134.58%. The information presented earlier suggests that Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. looks more robust than Cronos Group Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.35% of Cronos Group Inc. shares and 23.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares. 48.28% are Cronos Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 37.14% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91%

For the past year Cronos Group Inc. had bullish trend while Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cronos Group Inc. beats Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.