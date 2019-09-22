Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)’s Financial Results Comparing With Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 5.96 N/A -0.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cronos Group Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cronos Group Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cronos Group Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Cronos Group Inc. is $19.75, with potential upside of 91.93%. On the other hand, Avid Bioservices Inc.’s potential upside is 67.79% and its average price target is $10. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Cronos Group Inc. seems more appealing than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.35% of Cronos Group Inc. shares and 49% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares. Cronos Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 48.28%. Competitively, 11.62% are Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92% Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05%

For the past year Cronos Group Inc. has weaker performance than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Cronos Group Inc. beats Avid Bioservices Inc.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.