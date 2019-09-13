Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)’s Financial Results Comparing With Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cronos Group Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Cronos Group Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cronos Group Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cronos Group Inc. has a consensus price target of $19.75, and a 73.55% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.35% of Cronos Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 8.5% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 48.28% of Cronos Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53%

For the past year Cronos Group Inc. has stronger performance than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Cronos Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.