Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) EPS Estimated At $-0.02; Blackrock Multi-sector Income Trust (BIT) Sentiment Is 1.22

Blackrock Multi-sector Income Trust (BIT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.07, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 28 hedge funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 23 cut down and sold their holdings in Blackrock Multi-sector Income Trust. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 8.93 million shares, up from 8.41 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Blackrock Multi-sector Income Trust in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 14 Increased: 20 New Position: 8.

Analysts expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) to report $-0.02 EPS on August, 13.After having $0.36 EPS previously, Cronos Group Inc.’s analysts see -105.56% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.49% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $14.88. About 4.54M shares traded. Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) has risen 130.95% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CRON News: 18/05/2018 – CRONOS GROUP INC. APPOINTS LEAD DIRECTOR, ENGAGES INVESTOR RELATIONS AGENCY AND GRANTS OPTIONS; 21/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N from Source — Cronos Group Inc./; 21/03/2018 – Cronos Group Inc. Announces $100 M Bought Deal; 27/04/2018 – Cronos Group Inc. to Hold Conference Call on Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results; 09/05/2018 – Cronos Group Inc. to Hold Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 19/03/2018 – CRONOS GROUP INC – MM ENTERPRISES USA, LLC ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH CRONOS GROUP; 18/05/2018 – Cronos Group Appoints Jim Rudyk as Lead Director; 21/03/2018 – Cronos Group Inc. Announces $100 Million Bought Deal; 21/03/2018 – Canada News Wire: /C O R R E C T I O N from Source — Cronos Group Inc./; 21/03/2018 – GMP SECURITIES, BMO CO-LEAD C$100M CRONOS FINANCING

The stock increased 0.40% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.36. About 71,390 shares traded. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT) has declined 0.59% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 1.74% of its portfolio in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust for 207,005 shares. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc owns 888,373 shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. Moreover, E&G Advisors Lp has 0.69% invested in the company for 94,100 shares. The Georgia-based Vident Investment Advisory Llc has invested 0.48% in the stock. Apriem Advisors, a California-based fund reported 58,100 shares.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $651.65 million. It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Limited. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in fixed income markets.

Among 3 analysts covering Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Cronos Group had 11 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America upgraded the shares of CRON in report on Wednesday, June 5 to “Buy” rating. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, March 27 by Canaccord Genuity. PI Financial downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $24 target in Tuesday, March 26 report.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The company has market cap of $4.98 billion. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations . It currently has negative earnings. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.