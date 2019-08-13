Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Contrasting side by side

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Vaccinex Inc. 5 118.99 N/A -2.68 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cronos Group Inc. and Vaccinex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cronos Group Inc. and Vaccinex Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Cronos Group Inc. and Vaccinex Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Vaccinex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cronos Group Inc.’s average target price is $20.33, while its potential upside is 53.43%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.35% of Cronos Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 1.6% of Vaccinex Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 48.28% of Cronos Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 5.6% are Vaccinex Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92% Vaccinex Inc. 12.47% -16.36% -25.93% -11.37% 0% 26.21%

For the past year Cronos Group Inc. was more bullish than Vaccinex Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Cronos Group Inc. beats Vaccinex Inc.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.