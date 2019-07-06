Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Comparison side by side

Since Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 8 110.02 N/A -2.04 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cronos Group Inc. and Synlogic Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -36.2% -32.3%

Analyst Ratings

Cronos Group Inc. and Synlogic Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 Synlogic Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cronos Group Inc. has an average price target of $20.33, and a 32.96% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.35% of Cronos Group Inc. shares and 82.1% of Synlogic Inc. shares. Cronos Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 48.28%. Comparatively, Synlogic Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cronos Group Inc. -2.01% -3.99% -25.92% 77.19% 130.95% 45.81% Synlogic Inc. 0.12% 3.77% -19.34% 3.38% -22% 17.83%

For the past year Cronos Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Synlogic Inc.

Summary

Cronos Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Synlogic Inc.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.