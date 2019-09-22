Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Contrasting side by side

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 12.63 N/A -2.43 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cronos Group Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.6% -49.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Cronos Group Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cronos Group Inc.’s upside potential is 91.93% at a $19.75 average price target. Meanwhile, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $40, while its potential upside is 1,654.39%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Cronos Group Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.35% of Cronos Group Inc. shares and 18% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 48.28% of Cronos Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has 29.37% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08%

For the past year Cronos Group Inc. has stronger performance than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Cronos Group Inc. beats Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.