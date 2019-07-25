Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Contrasting side by side

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Replimune Group Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cronos Group Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -54.8% -28.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cronos Group Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 Replimune Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Cronos Group Inc. is $20.33, with potential upside of 31.76%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cronos Group Inc. and Replimune Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.35% and 90.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 48.28% of Cronos Group Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 12.4% of Replimune Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cronos Group Inc. -2.01% -3.99% -25.92% 77.19% 130.95% 45.81% Replimune Group Inc. -10.39% 9.82% 2.65% -0.69% 0% 43.1%

For the past year Cronos Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Replimune Group Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Cronos Group Inc. beats Replimune Group Inc.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.