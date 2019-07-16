Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 16 60.59 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cronos Group Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cronos Group Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3% -2.7%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Cronos Group Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 Rafael Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 36.08% for Cronos Group Inc. with average target price of $20.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.35% of Cronos Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 35.2% of Rafael Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 48.28% of Cronos Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% are Rafael Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cronos Group Inc. -2.01% -3.99% -25.92% 77.19% 130.95% 45.81% Rafael Holdings Inc. -3.82% 14.51% -0.92% 93.51% 93.74% 103.03%

For the past year Cronos Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Rafael Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Cronos Group Inc. beats Rafael Holdings Inc.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.