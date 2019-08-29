Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cronos Group Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cronos Group Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Cronos Group Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Cronos Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 77.29% and an $19.75 average target price. On the other hand, Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 986.62% and its average target price is $3.5. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Cronos Group Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.35% of Cronos Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.6% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 48.28% are Cronos Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% are Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7%

For the past year Cronos Group Inc. had bullish trend while Proteon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cronos Group Inc. beats Proteon Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.