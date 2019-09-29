Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Comparison side by side

Both Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group Inc. 11 0.00 176.99M -0.03 0.00 PolarityTE Inc. 4 -0.06 13.48M -3.96 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cronos Group Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group Inc. 1,566,283,185.84% 0% 0% PolarityTE Inc. 315,927,627.26% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Cronos Group Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 PolarityTE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$18.33 is Cronos Group Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 100.33%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.35% of Cronos Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 48.28% are Cronos Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, PolarityTE Inc. has 33% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92% PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71%

For the past year Cronos Group Inc. had bullish trend while PolarityTE Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cronos Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors PolarityTE Inc.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.