Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 ObsEva SA 12 29551.93 N/A -1.92 0.00

Demonstrates Cronos Group Inc. and ObsEva SA earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ObsEva SA 0.00% -51.7% -46.5%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cronos Group Inc. and ObsEva SA.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 ObsEva SA 0 0 0 0.00

Cronos Group Inc.’s consensus price target is $20.33, while its potential upside is 31.76%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cronos Group Inc. and ObsEva SA are owned by institutional investors at 9.35% and 71.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 48.28% of Cronos Group Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 14.47% of ObsEva SA shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cronos Group Inc. -2.01% -3.99% -25.92% 77.19% 130.95% 45.81% ObsEva SA 3.59% -0.82% 9.65% -13.42% 4.65% 4.98%

For the past year Cronos Group Inc. was more bullish than ObsEva SA.

Summary

Cronos Group Inc. beats ObsEva SA on 6 of the 8 factors.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.