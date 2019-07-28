Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cronos Group Inc. has 9.35% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its rivals. 48.28% of Cronos Group Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Cronos Group Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Cronos Group Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group Inc. N/A 17 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Cronos Group Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.85 2.67 2.85

The potential upside of the competitors is 133.00%. Given Cronos Group Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cronos Group Inc. is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cronos Group Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cronos Group Inc. -2.01% -3.99% -25.92% 77.19% 130.95% 45.81% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Cronos Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Dividends

Cronos Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Cronos Group Inc.’s rivals beat Cronos Group Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.