Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 ImmuCell Corporation 6 3.39 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cronos Group Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cronos Group Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -8% -5.6%

Analyst Ratings

Cronos Group Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 ImmuCell Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Cronos Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 71.29% and an $19.75 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.35% of Cronos Group Inc. shares and 23.1% of ImmuCell Corporation shares. 48.28% are Cronos Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of ImmuCell Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92% ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57%

For the past year Cronos Group Inc. has 32.92% stronger performance while ImmuCell Corporation has -14.57% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Cronos Group Inc. beats ImmuCell Corporation.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.