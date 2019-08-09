Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Comparing side by side

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$20.33 is Cronos Group Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 46.36%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.35% of Cronos Group Inc. shares and 14.8% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 48.28% of Cronos Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95%

For the past year Cronos Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Summary

Cronos Group Inc. beats Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.