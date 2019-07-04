Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Comparison side by side

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5%

Analyst Ratings

Cronos Group Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 33.40% for Cronos Group Inc. with consensus target price of $20.33. On the other hand, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 101.82% and its consensus target price is $20. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Cronos Group Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.35% of Cronos Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 52.9% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 48.28% of Cronos Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cronos Group Inc. -2.01% -3.99% -25.92% 77.19% 130.95% 45.81% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.64% 7.57% -2.03% -34.98% -28.93% -7.74%

For the past year Cronos Group Inc. had bullish trend while Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cronos Group Inc. beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.