Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) Contrasting side by side

Both Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cronos Group Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cronos Group Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7%

Analyst Recommendations

Cronos Group Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Cronos Group Inc. has a 26.67% upside potential and a consensus target price of $20.33. On the other hand, Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -4.51% and its average target price is $31.33. The information presented earlier suggests that Cronos Group Inc. looks more robust than Eidos Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cronos Group Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.35% and 33.2% respectively. 48.28% are Cronos Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 61.4% are Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cronos Group Inc. -2.01% -3.99% -25.92% 77.19% 130.95% 45.81% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 2.29% 10.38% 90.11% 104.17% 0% 88.59%

For the past year Cronos Group Inc. has weaker performance than Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.