Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) Comparing side by side

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

Demonstrates Cronos Group Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Cronos Group Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Cronos Group Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Cronos Group Inc.’s upside potential is 77.29% at a $19.75 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cronos Group Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 9.35% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 48.28% of Cronos Group Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 54.73% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 17.99% 22.45% -31.82% -73.33% -90.14% -71.43%

For the past year Cronos Group Inc. had bullish trend while Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cronos Group Inc. beats on 4 of the 4 factors Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.