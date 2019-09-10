Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Comparison side by side

Both Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1130.82 N/A -0.71 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Cronos Group Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Cronos Group Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

The consensus target price of Cronos Group Inc. is $19.75, with potential upside of 74.62%. Meanwhile, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $15.25, while its potential upside is 162.93%. The data provided earlier shows that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Cronos Group Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.35% of Cronos Group Inc. shares and 0% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 48.28% of Cronos Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74%

For the past year Cronos Group Inc. had bullish trend while Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.