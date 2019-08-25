Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 27 0.00 N/A -5.62 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cronos Group Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cronos Group Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cronos Group Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus price target of Cronos Group Inc. is $19.75, with potential upside of 73.25%. Competitively the consensus price target of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is $66, which is potential 405.36% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Cronos Group Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cronos Group Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.35% and 97%. Cronos Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 48.28%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92%

For the past year Cronos Group Inc. had bullish trend while Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.