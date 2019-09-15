Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Comparing side by side

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -8.58 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cronos Group Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cronos Group Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% -92.1% -80.9%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cronos Group Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 ARCA biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$19.75 is Cronos Group Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 71.29%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cronos Group Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.35% and 9.1%. About 48.28% of Cronos Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.83% are ARCA biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92% ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11%

For the past year Cronos Group Inc. has stronger performance than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Summary

Cronos Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors ARCA biopharma Inc.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.