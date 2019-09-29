Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group Inc. 11 0.00 176.99M -0.03 0.00 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 15.30M -0.29 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cronos Group Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group Inc. 1,566,283,185.84% 0% 0% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 592,219,856.78% -109.8% -85.5%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Cronos Group Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cronos Group Inc.’s average target price is $18.33, while its potential upside is 100.33%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cronos Group Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.35% and 23.5%. Insiders owned roughly 48.28% of Cronos Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.2% are AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01%

For the past year Cronos Group Inc. had bullish trend while AgeX Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cronos Group Inc. beats AgeX Therapeutics Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.