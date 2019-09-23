Crocs, Inc. (CROX) Reaches $27.82 After 6.00% Up Move; Progress Software (PRGS) Has 0.8 Sentiment

The stock of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.00% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $27.82. About 477,544 shares traded. Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has risen 27.58% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CROX News: 08/05/2018 – Crocs 1Q EPS 15c; 08/05/2018 – CROCS 1Q REV. $283.1M, EST. $272.2M; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys New 1.4% Position in Crocs; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – SEES FY 2018 GROSS MARGIN TO BE UP ABOUT 70 TO 100 BASIS POINTS OVER 2017 GROSS MARGIN OF 50.5%; 08/05/2018 – Crocs Halts Mexican Shoe Factory as More Sales Shift Online; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INCREASED YEAR GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – CROCS SEES YR REV. UP LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 14/03/2018 Crocs cannot protect clog design in EU -court; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – NOW EXPECT FULL YEAR REVENUES TO BE UP LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC CROX.O FY SHR VIEW $0.31 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/SThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $1.94 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $29.49 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CROX worth $116.22 million more.

Progress Software Corp (PRGS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.86, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 84 hedge funds opened new or increased holdings, while 105 cut down and sold stakes in Progress Software Corp. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 38.55 million shares, down from 38.85 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Progress Software Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 82 Increased: 55 New Position: 29.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold Crocs, Inc. shares while 55 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 63.83 million shares or 4.32% less from 66.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinebridge L P has invested 0.02% in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Hsbc Public Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) for 14,277 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) for 827,457 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Co (Trc) accumulated 330 shares or 0% of the stock. Campbell And Communications Investment Adviser Llc has 22,831 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 438,417 shares. Barclays Public Ltd invested 0% in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Fmr Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) for 1,037 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 22,258 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Catalyst Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Vanguard reported 6.99M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gam Holdings Ag stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Assetmark, a California-based fund reported 31 shares. Franklin has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Among 3 analysts covering Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Crocs has $35 highest and $2200 lowest target. $27.25’s average target is -2.05% below currents $27.82 stock price. Crocs had 6 analyst reports since April 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna maintained the shares of CROX in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) rating on Friday, August 2. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $2300 target. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird.

Crocs, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.94 billion. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s primary trademarks include the Crocs logo and the Crocs word mark.

Analysts await Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, up 471.43% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.07 per share. CROX’s profit will be $27.85 million for 17.39 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Crocs, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.82 billion. The Company’s OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which manufactures multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; and Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities. It has a 33.73 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Cloud, a software-as-a-service based connection management service that simplifies SQL access to a spectrum of cloud data sources through a single standards interface.

The stock increased 1.42% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $40.61. About 57,733 shares traded. Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) has risen 17.89% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGS News: 30/05/2018 – NativeScript 4.0 Eases Mobile Development with New Out-of-the-Box Capabilities and Day-One Support for Angular 6 and Vue.js; 06/03/2018 Progress Software Volume Surges More Than 18 Times Average; 22/05/2018 – Progress Reveals Three Latest Progress Labs Innovation Projects; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progress Software Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRGS); 31/05/2018 – Progress Application Server for OpenEdge Advances Business Critical Apps with Security, Extensibility and Cloud-Ready Capabilities; 01/05/2018 – Progress and NTT DATA Partner to Deliver Exceptional Personalized Digital Experiences for Global Enterprises; 29/05/2018 – Progress with Amazon Web Services Offer Industry’s First Industrial IoT Self-Service Option for Anomaly Detection and; 19/04/2018 – lMGlobal.com Announced as Website of the Year; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORP – RAISES GUIDANCE FOR FY18 EARNINGS PER SHARE AND OPERATING MARGIN; 13/03/2018 – Progress Fuels Innovation with Launch of Progress Labs; Cognitive Chatbot is First Product Release

Analysts await Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 13.46% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.52 per share. PRGS’s profit will be $26.38 million for 17.21 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Progress Software Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Oaktop Capital Management Ii L.P. holds 5.75% of its portfolio in Progress Software Corporation for 612,526 shares. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owns 92,500 shares or 1.6% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc has 0.98% invested in the company for 481,988 shares. The California-based Globeflex Capital L P has invested 0.4% in the stock. Acadian Asset Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.61 million shares.