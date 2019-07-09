Crocs Inc. (CROX) and Iconix Brand Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) and Iconix Brand Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crocs Inc. 25 1.36 N/A -1.03 0.00 Iconix Brand Group Inc. 2 0.05 N/A -15.43 0.00

In table 1 we can see Crocs Inc. and Iconix Brand Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Crocs Inc. and Iconix Brand Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crocs Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Iconix Brand Group Inc. 0.00% 98.9% -14.5%

Volatility & Risk

Crocs Inc. has a 0.74 beta, while its volatility is 26.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Iconix Brand Group Inc. on the other hand, has 2.33 beta which makes it 133.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Crocs Inc. is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Iconix Brand Group Inc. is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. Crocs Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Iconix Brand Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Crocs Inc. and Iconix Brand Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crocs Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Iconix Brand Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 50.96% for Crocs Inc. with average price target of $31.4.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Crocs Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.9% of Iconix Brand Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.5% of Crocs Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.6% of Iconix Brand Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crocs Inc. -9.47% -16.46% -18.34% -12.97% 44.13% -15.01% Iconix Brand Group Inc. -26.11% -24.18% -37.97% -31.76% -82.83% 38.92%

For the past year Crocs Inc. had bearish trend while Iconix Brand Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Crocs Inc. beats Iconix Brand Group Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Crocs, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots. The companyÂ’s primary trademarks include the Crocs logo and the Crocs word mark. It sells its products in approximately 90 countries through domestic and international retailers and distributors, as well as directly to end-user consumers through company-operated retail stores, outlets, e-commerce store sites, and kiosks. As of December 31, 2016, Crocs, Inc. operated 228 retail stores; 98 kiosks and store-in-stores; 232 outlet stores; and 12 company-operated e-commerce sites. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Niwot, Colorado.

Iconix Brand Group, Inc., a brand management company, owns, licenses, and markets a portfolio of consumer brands across the womenÂ’s, menÂ’s, entertainment, and home industries in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s brand portfolio includes Candie's, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, Mossimo, London Fog, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/ Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Strawberry Shortcake, and Artful Dodger brands. It also owns interests in the Material Girl, Peanuts, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham, Hydraulic, and Pony Brands. In addition, the company licenses its brands across a range of product categories, including fashion apparel, footwear, accessories, sportswear, home furnishings and dÃ©cor, and beauty and fragrances, as well as consumer products, and entertainment and media services. It licenses its brands through direct-to-retail and traditional wholesale licenses; and various distribution channels, such as mass tier and department stores, as well as through various media outlets comprising television, movies, digital, and mobile content. The company was formerly known as CandieÂ’s, Inc. and changed its name to Iconix Brand Group, Inc. in July 2005. Iconix Brand Group, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in New York, New York.