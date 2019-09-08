Crocs Inc. (CROX) and Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) Comparison side by side

Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) and Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crocs Inc. 24 1.37 N/A -0.85 0.00 Foot Locker Inc. 50 0.49 N/A 4.56 9.01

In table 1 we can see Crocs Inc. and Foot Locker Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crocs Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Foot Locker Inc. 0.00% 21.8% 12%

Risk & Volatility

Crocs Inc. has a 0.97 beta, while its volatility is 3.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Foot Locker Inc.’s 4.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.96 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Crocs Inc. is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Foot Locker Inc. is 2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Foot Locker Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Crocs Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Crocs Inc. and Foot Locker Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crocs Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Foot Locker Inc. 0 4 4 2.50

Crocs Inc. has an average target price of $27.25, and a 11.09% upside potential. On the other hand, Foot Locker Inc.’s potential upside is 19.29% and its consensus target price is $47. The data provided earlier shows that Foot Locker Inc. appears more favorable than Crocs Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Crocs Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.9%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1% of Foot Locker Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crocs Inc. -3.67% 11.9% -18.39% -19.8% 27.58% -12.05% Foot Locker Inc. -4.89% -2.77% -26.8% -27.56% -14.97% -22.82%

For the past year Crocs Inc. was less bearish than Foot Locker Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Foot Locker Inc. beats Crocs Inc.

Crocs, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots. The companyÂ’s primary trademarks include the Crocs logo and the Crocs word mark. It sells its products in approximately 90 countries through domestic and international retailers and distributors, as well as directly to end-user consumers through company-operated retail stores, outlets, e-commerce store sites, and kiosks. As of December 31, 2016, Crocs, Inc. operated 228 retail stores; 98 kiosks and store-in-stores; 232 outlet stores; and 12 company-operated e-commerce sites. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Niwot, Colorado.

Foot Locker, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02. As of April 29, 2017, this segment operated 3,354 stores in 23 countries in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. The Direct-to-Customers segment sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and team licensed merchandise for high school and other athletes through Internet and mobile sites, and catalogs. This segment operates sites for eastbay.com, final-score.com, eastbayteamsales.com, and sp24.com, as well as footlocker.com, ladyfootlocker.com, six02.com, kidsfootlocker.com, champssports.com, footaction.com, footlocker.ca, footlocker.eu, runnerspoint.com, and sidestep-shoes.com. In addition, the company had 62 franchised Foot Locker stores in the Middle East and South Korea, as well as 15 franchised Runners Point stores in Germany. Foot Locker, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, New York.