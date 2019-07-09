Crocs, Inc. (CROX) Analysts See $0.48 EPS; USA Technologies (USAT) Has 0.87 Sentiment

USA Technologies Inc (USAT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 45 investment professionals opened new or increased holdings, while 52 cut down and sold their stakes in USA Technologies Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 30.81 million shares, down from 37.61 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding USA Technologies Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 25 Reduced: 27 Increased: 29 New Position: 16.

Analysts expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to report $0.48 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 37.14% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. CROX’s profit would be $34.50M giving it 10.93 P/E if the $0.48 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, Crocs, Inc.’s analysts see 33.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.20% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $20.98. About 1.85 million shares traded. Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has risen 44.13% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.70% the S&P500. Some Historical CROX News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Crocs Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CROX); 08/05/2018 – Crocs 1Q EPS 15c; 08/05/2018 – Crocs Sees 2018 Revenues Increasing in Low-Single Digits Over 2017 Rev of $1.02B; 08/05/2018 – CROCS 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 13C; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys New 1.4% Position in Crocs; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – QTRLY RETAIL CHANNEL COMPARABLE STORE SALES OF 7.6%; 08/05/2018 – Crocs Sees 2Q Rev $315M-$325M; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – INCREASED FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – TO SIMPLIFY BUSINESS & IMPROVE PROFITABILITY, CO HAS DECIDED TO CLOSE ITS MANUFACTURING & DISTRIBUTION FACILITIES IN MEXICO; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 49.4%, DECLINING 50 BASIS POINTS FROM LAST YEAR’S FIRST QUARTER

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $267,100 activity. The insider SMACH THOMAS J sold $267,100. 25,000 Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) shares with value of $750,000 were sold by Hart Daniel P.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold Crocs, Inc. shares while 72 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 66.71 million shares or 5.94% less from 70.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kepos Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 0.42% in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Mutual Of America Capital Limited Com holds 0% or 1,916 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Nv stated it has 260,900 shares. Td Asset Mgmt reported 94,600 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 101,381 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Piedmont Advsr Incorporated reported 0.02% in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Great West Life Assurance Communication Can invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Zacks Invest reported 39,265 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 3.34M shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) for 10,975 shares. Mason Street Advsr Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) for 21,433 shares. Cibc World has invested 0.01% in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) for 1.14M shares.

Crocs, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.51 billion. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots. It currently has negative earnings. The company's primary trademarks include the Crocs logo and the Crocs word mark.

Among 5 analysts covering Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Crocs had 10 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. Susquehanna maintained Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) rating on Monday, June 24. Susquehanna has “Buy” rating and $35 target. Monness upgraded the shares of CROX in report on Thursday, February 28 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Susquehanna. The stock of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) earned “Buy” rating by Pivotal Research on Monday, February 25.

USA Technologies, Inc. provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $447.01 million. It creates and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine services. It currently has negative earnings. The company's ePort Connect solution offers various POS options, card processing, wireless connectivity, customer/consumer, online sales reporting, M2M telemetry and DEX data transfer, over-the-air update capabilities, deployment planning, and value-added services, as well as planning, project management, installation support, marketing, and performance evaluation services.

Foundation Capital Llc holds 3.89% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. for 474,066 shares. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc owns 2.24 million shares or 2.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Washington Corp has 2.14% invested in the company for 1.02 million shares. The Massachusetts-based North Run Capital Lp has invested 1.77% in the stock. S Squared Technology Llc, a New York-based fund reported 488,031 shares.